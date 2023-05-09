– Following her recent Impact Wrestling debut earlier this month, Trinity Fatu has revealed her Impact schedule for the rest of May, June, and July. As noted, Trinity has an open contract for a match later this month at Impact Under Siege.

After Under Siege, she’ll also be working the TV tapings the next night in London, Ontario. She’ll also be working events and TV tapings heading into Impact Wrestling Slammiversary 2023 in July. Trinity Fatu also wrote, “The road to SLAMMIVERSARY! 🤩 @IMPACTWRESTLING #ImpactWrestling”

You can check out her newly revealed Impact Wrestling schedule below.