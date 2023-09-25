wrestling / News
Trinity Reacts To Beyonce Complimenting Her Outfit During Concert
Trinity got a shout out from Beyonce at the latter’s recent concert, and the Impact star took to Twitter to react. The Knockouts Champion attended Beyonce’s concert in Houston and posted a video of the Queen of the Beyhive on stage. The video shows Beyonce noticing Trinity sitting by the stage and saying, “I like your outfit.”
Trinity wrote:
“I still can’t get over the fact that BEYONCE!!!!! said she liked my outfit! Thank you @sgovintage couldn’t have had this moment without you! …Getting the fabric last minute, making this outfit in less than 24hrs, shipping it to Memphis for me to get it before I flew to Houston really paid off!!! #renaissance #beyonce #houston #beyhive”
