Trios Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision

FTR and Daniel Garcia will team up in a trios match on this week’s episode of AEW Collision. Tony Khan announced on Friday that Garcia will join forces to face the House of Black on Saturday’s show. Garcia came out to prevent Brody King from interfering in FTR’s match with Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews on last week’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT, is:

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

* Open Challenge: Adam Copeland vs. TBA

* FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. House Of Black

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

* Hangman Page appears