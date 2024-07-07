wrestling / News

Trios Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

July 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Lee Moriarty Shane Taylor ROH TV Image Credit: ROH

Shane Taylor Promotions will be in trios action on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on this week’s Collision that the stable will face off with Top Flight and Action Andretti on Friday’s episode, as you can see below.

The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs Friday night on TNT.

