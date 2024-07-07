wrestling / News
Trios Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
July 7, 2024 | Posted by
Shane Taylor Promotions will be in trios action on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. It was announced on this week’s Collision that the stable will face off with Top Flight and Action Andretti on Friday’s episode, as you can see below.
The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs Friday night on TNT.
The wait is over! Shane Taylor Promotions versus Top Flight & Action Andretti NEXT WEEK on #AEWRampage!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@Shane216Taylor | @TheLeeMoriarty | @AnthonyOgogo | @Lucha_Angel1 | @DariusMartin612 | @ActionAndretti pic.twitter.com/fe06DMZZx3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2024