Trios Match Announced For MLW Kings of Colosseum

Major League Wrestling has announced a trios match for MLW Kings of Colosseum on January 6 in Philadelphia. Wasted Youth will team with Alec Price against Tony Deppen, TJ Crawford and Griffin McCoy.

Philly’s finest Marcus Mathers and Dyln McKay are 2-0 in MLW. Can they remain undefeated? They’ll be tested as they team-up with Alec Price and take on the unforgivable bastards as Tony Deppen leads the charge alongside “Silver Sniper” TJ Crawford and Griffin McCoy.

With all six looking to make a big splash in 2024, look for both teams in this trios match to pull out all the stops as they fight it out for supremacy.

KINGS OF COLOSSEUM TRILLER TV+ CARD

First. Time. Ever.

Matt Riddle vs. Jacob Fatu

World Heavyweight Title Fight:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Richard Holliday (with Saint Laurent)

Taipei Deathmatch for the MLW National Openweight Championship:

Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. AKIRA

World Featherweight Title Fight:

Janai Kai (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Hyper Misao (of Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling)

World Tag Team Title Fight:

Second Gear Crew (champions) vs. World Titan Federation Superstars “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Josh Bishop (promoted by Saint Laurent)

Love is Blind(fold) Match

Love, Doug vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin

Trios Match

Wasted Youth & Alec Price vs. Tony Deppen, TJ Crawford & Griffin McCoy

beIN SPORTS TV TAPING BOUTS

Satoshi Kojima vs. Sami Callihan

Nao Kakuta vs. Moka Miyamoto

Intergender Match:

Steph De Lander vs. Good Brother #3