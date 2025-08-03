– WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Leveseque appeared on the WWE SummerSlam 2025 post-show to discuss tonight’s event. Also, Triple H discussed Seth Rollins cashing in his briefcase, beating CM Punk after he had just been through a war with Gunther, and won the World Heavyweight Title. Below are some highlights:

Triple H on Seth Rollins cashing in his briefcase: “Seth Rollins is playing chess while everyone is playing checkers, and he comes out, goes through none of it, and takes the World Heavyweight Championship. My hats off to Seth Rollins. That’s a smart way to do business. Not thrilled about bogus medical reports, but we’ll deal with that down the line.”

On if he knew when he saw Seth Rollins as NXT champion that he was going to be the guy in WWE: “Yeah, I mean, he certainly had the skill set. The difference between Seth Rollins in NXT and Seth Rollins now, Seth Rollins then had a chip on his shoulder and something to prove. But sometimes to his detriment. And there were a lot of moments, where I had to have a conversation with Seth Rollins, where, ‘You’re no longer going to be here if you continue this,’ and to see that growth, to see that Superstar channel that mindset, to see him focus that mindset where it’s all about to be successful now. The chip isn’t to fight the system. The chip is to be the best in the system. And he proved that again tonight. He’s smarter than everybody else. He’s a step ahead of everybody else. I’m sure CM Punk is kicking himself for not being in that mindset, but he had just gone through a war to the point where he and everybody else forgot all about Seth Rollins. And that’s what Seth was hoping for.”

His thoughts on Punk and Rollins’ rivalry: “It’s one of the — it’s his passion, it’s his passion for WWE that drives his — whatever you want to call it, his anger, his hatred, his unforgiving-ness of CM Punk to where he is. CM Punk in his mind wronged the one thing Seth Rollins cares about, and it is the WWE and the respect for this industry, and he will never forgive him for that. He can’t get past it, he can’t grow past it. I think they’re destined to do this until one of them is done.”

