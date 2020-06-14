wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Hypes Up Randy Orton vs. Edge at Backlash, Miz on UpUpDownDown, Sheamus & Corbin Work Out
– Triple H knows the pressure is on Randy Orton and Edge to deliver at Backlash and has confidence they can do so. The Game posted to Twitter hyping up the match billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” as you can see below:
The pressure of being promoted to put on the greatest wrestling match ever has to be immense…
But if there were ever two talent that have proven over and over that they can deliver on that promise…it’s @EdgeRatedR and @RandyOrton.
Either way, as fans we win. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/ZLNnKxb1xC
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 14, 2020
– The latest UpUpDownDown features Miz and can be checked out below. It is described as follows:
He’s baaaack! WWE’s resident A-Lister and reality TV star THE MIZ (a.k.a. Money Maker) returns to UpUpDownDown! Host Austin Creed and Miz bond over their childhood memories of trying to play video games at all hours, the consoles they owned and teaching the next generation to be the best gamers!
– King Corbin is Sheamus’ workout partner on the latest Celtic Warrior Workouts:
