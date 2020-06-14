wrestling / News

WWE News: Triple H Hypes Up Randy Orton vs. Edge at Backlash, Miz on UpUpDownDown, Sheamus & Corbin Work Out

June 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Randy Orton Edge Raw 5-18-20

– Triple H knows the pressure is on Randy Orton and Edge to deliver at Backlash and has confidence they can do so. The Game posted to Twitter hyping up the match billed as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” as you can see below:

– The latest UpUpDownDown features Miz and can be checked out below. It is described as follows:

He’s baaaack! WWE’s resident A-Lister and reality TV star THE MIZ (a.k.a. Money Maker) returns to UpUpDownDown! Host Austin Creed and Miz bond over their childhood memories of trying to play video games at all hours, the consoles they owned and teaching the next generation to be the best gamers!

– King Corbin is Sheamus’ workout partner on the latest Celtic Warrior Workouts:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

King Corbin, Sheamus, The Miz, Triple H, WWE Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading