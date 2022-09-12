wrestling / News
Triple H Hypes The Success of WWE Clash at the Castle
In a post on Twitter, Triple H touted the success of WWE Clash at the Castle, which happened earlier this month in Cardiff, Wales. The tweet included an infographic which included several facts about how well it did. It was the #1 international premium live event in WWE history. #WWECastle was the #1 trend on Twitter. The show had the largest European gate ever. It was the highest-rated PLE in WWE history. Finally, the press conference had the highest concurrent views on Youtube of any non pre-show.
Triple H wrote: “#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?!”
#WWECastle was a massive success for @WWE across all lines of business and the #WWEUniverse in the UK… the next question is where should we go next?! pic.twitter.com/mX5xLbC6HZ
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 12, 2022
