Triple H Addresses Use of Barbed Wire at NXT TakeOver After Vince McMahon Said WWE Wouldn’t Be Turning To ‘Blood and Guts’

Triple H spoke to the media tonight following NXT TakeOver: Toronto II. Highlights from the call are below.

– He said this was the highest grossing NXT event in Canada and that they had nearly 13,800 fans in attendance.

– He put over how great the show was and noted how they had to adjust the pacing of the show knowing what was coming at the end.

– He put over the killer main event, saying it reminded him a bit of the Three Stages of Hell match. He talked about how they wanted to pull off something unique with the last fall that they could make their own and brand. He compared it to an epic movie that needs a great final battle.

– He talked about how great the crowd was, and felt that they gave the fans a spectacular show. He noted that each time he looked, the fans were on their feet.

– He praised Johnny Gargano and asked how you can’t give him a standing ovation after what he did, even if you were booing him when the match started. He said that William Regal decided on his own to go out after the main event and shake Johnny Gargano’s hand. He said it remains to be seen if that was Gargano’s swansong, noting that there are still more shows this weekend.

– He said the sky’s the limit for the Street Profits and that they don’t want to put a ceiling on them. He said they are so talented and that is why they are also on RAW. He said there are no limits for them.

– He was asked by Mike Johnson of PWInsider about the decision to use barbed wire and weapons in the main event when Vince McMahon recently said that they would not be turning to “blood and guts” even if their competition does, and that WWE had “graduated” from that. Johnson said that while there wasn’t heavy blood loss in the match, the weapons did allude to violence. Triple H said that there was no blood, and when Johnson noted that Cole did appear to have blood on his back, Triple H said Johnson is digging deep for that and that Cole probably just got scraped from the table. He said the barbed wire did not get used and everything else is used regularly on WWE TV. He said that people need to stop with the conspiracy theories and that they (the media) are making themselves look stupid. Triple H said that there was no plan for intentional blood and guts in the match and asked if Johnson saw any intentional blood in the match, to which Johnson said he didn’t, and Triple H said he just answered his own question — that there wasn’t any blood and what he is digging for isn’t there. H said that there was nothing there that isn’t commonly used on WWE TV. He asked Johnson what gore he is talking about that was different. Johnson said that even though the barbed wire wasn’t used, having it in the match was a tease of more violence, and what conversations were had about that given McMahon’s recent comments about not turning to blood and guts. Triple H said that WWE didn’t go any further and left it at that because Johnson was cutting out. He joked that Johnson probably said he is sorry and is wrong and they moved on.

– When asked about Austin Theory being at the show and if he has signed with NXT, he said Theory is with EVOLVE, and that they have an alliance with them and are happy to work with them.

– He was asked about Matt Riddle calling out wrestlers online. Triple H said Riddle can say what he wants, that he’s outspoken, and is a big boy.

– He put over how great Io Shirai was tonight and said it was a breakthrough performance for her. He praised the women’s division and the talent that is coming up.

– He said that right now, NXT airs Wednesdays on WWE Network and that is where they are at until something changes.

– He was asked about potentially doing an all-female show. He said Evolution and the Mae Young Classic show that it can be done, but that he likes having everyone on the same show to get across the equality of having men and women on the same show as well as giving shows variety.

– He said they wanted Johnny Gargano to take some time to heal up so that he didn’t have anything nagging that would limit his performance.

– He talked about Velveteen Dream’s entrance being many different ideas combined together. He put over how fortunate they were to have the Toronto Raptors involved and how that made it that much more special.

– He was asked about Cris Cyborg possibly jumping to WWE. He said that if she’s interested, she can call him and they can talk. He said they always want people who have a passion for doing this and put over Ronda Rousey as an example of someone from MMA coming in.

– He said they will eventually run shows in Latin America, and that they can only do so much at a time. He talked about how NXT has become global and that many options are on the table.

– He put over all the passion that came across on the show tonight and wrapped up the call.