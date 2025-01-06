Triple H Weighs In On Talent Pushing To Get On WWE Raw’s Netflix Premiere

Triple H says a number of talent have spoken to him about being on WWE Raw’s debut on Netflix — but that’s the same as every other show. The company has been promoting the Netflix premiere hard ahead of tomorrow’s show, and the WWE CCO was asked about how much politicking has gone on to try and get on the premiere episode during an interview with The Press Box.

“Yeah, that’s every day,” The Game said with a laugh (per Fightful). “That has nothing to do with Netflix. It has to do with everything we do. So if there’s something big coming up, ‘I just don’t understand why I’m not on that PLE. Why wouldn’t I be on that PLE?’ It’s like, well, the story that you have doesn’t get there. Not everybody’s going to be on everything, not everybody’s going to be…I’ve had that conversation with every single talent about everything we do. Rightfully so. If you want to be in this business, you want to be big, you want to have opportunities, you want to be on all the biggest stuff.”

He continued, “I’ve had the same conversation with 100 people about this first episode of Netflix, like guys, it’s one show. It’s one show. We’re gonna try to touch on a lot of people, but there’s only so much real estate within the show. If you’re not gonna be on that show, maybe you’ll be on the second one. Maybe you’ll be on the third one. You’re gonna be on these shows, but we can’t put all 200 talent or whatever we have on one show. It’s just not gonna work.”

Raw airs live Monday night on the streaming service from Los Angeles.