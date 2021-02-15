Triple H Praises NXT Women’s Title Competitors For Working Around Table Spot

The Women’s Championship Triple Threat match at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day had an unexpected moment when the table broke, but Triple H praised the competitors for how they handled it. The Game spoke during the post-show media call about the match, which saw Io Shirai retain her title against Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the performance of the three women in the match: “First of all, spectacular performance by all three. As far as the time goes, they had all the time they wanted. They had a window that was much bigger than that. I think bell-to-bell they went somewhere in the neighbourhood of twelve, thirteen, I don’t remember precisely, but I think that’s where they went to. They had what they wanted. I think it was laid out at twenty, you know, just as a window, but they had what they wanted. There were a few things in there that I know didn’t go exactly how they had planned it. I don’t necessarily mean mistakes on their part, but [the] table breaking, things happening beyond peoples control, that made them go in different directions.”

On their working around the announcer’s table breaking: “They’re pros, all three of them. They didn’t miss a beat. They went right on. You know, it’s a funny thing, that stuff happens. You’ve gotta be able to roll with the punches and they did it. They did it seamlessly. I thought it worked tremendously. I thought they had a great match. No matter what you do, things are never going to go exactly as you planned unless you’re extremely, extremely lucky, and even then, it’s why to me, the best performers are always the ones that can ad-lib and do things on the fly and just roll with stuff and react to it and be in the moment. That’s when it’s best. When things are just ABC all the way through, if something does go awry, for some of those people it can be really hard to adjust, and they did it seamlessly, so my hats off to them.”