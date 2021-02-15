wrestling / News
Io Shirai Defends Women’s Title at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day (Pics, Video)
Io Shirai had a hard fight against two top contenders, but she walked away from NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day still the NXT Women’s Champion. Shirai defeated Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez at Sunday’s Takeover event to retain her title. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Shirai has been NXT Women’s Champion for 250 days, having won the title at NXT Takeover: In Your House in June of last year.
Is it Toni's Time? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/4MEHaych8x
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
RuggedANDThugged. Clickclick.
She is @RealMMartinez! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/4a2kt2LoPe
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
Quiet like a 🔥 #NXTTakeOver @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/ZvU8vXYUmn
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
Did @RealMMartinez just take the champ out of the equation? #NXTTakeOver @shirai_io pic.twitter.com/8NjN2U1KFB
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 15, 2021
Who has the advantage? Honest question, because we have no idea. #NXTTakeOver @RealMMartinez @shirai_io #ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/pQjkgcTNZM
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
The #WWENXT Women's Championship is on the line as @shirai_io defends against two of the toughest around… Toni Storm & @RealMMartinez!
Who will win it all at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day? pic.twitter.com/FxX8eQc5eF
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
.@RealMMartinez's (Tree of) Woe, is @shirai_io gain. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/OC9nWcSQLd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
Is @shirai_io afraid of heights? What do you think. #NXTTakeOver @RealMMartinez pic.twitter.com/weOUaHpF1j
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
The #EvilGeniusOfTheSky's historic reign isn't done yet. @shirai_io defeats @RealMMartinez & #ToniStorm at #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day! #AndStill pic.twitter.com/GcTsMwHz1g
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
Can anyone defeat @shirai_io? 😈 #NXTTakeOver #AndStill pic.twitter.com/nfKAxGsrX5
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 15, 2021
𝑨𝑵𝑫 𝑺𝑻𝑰𝑳𝑳 your NXT #WomensChampion, @shirai_io! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/HKIY7zTc5J
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
