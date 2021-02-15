Io Shirai Defends Women’s Title at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day (Pics, Video)

Io Shirai had a hard fight against two top contenders, but she walked away from NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day still the NXT Women’s Champion. Shirai defeated Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez at Sunday’s Takeover event to retain her title. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Shirai has been NXT Women’s Champion for 250 days, having won the title at NXT Takeover: In Your House in June of last year.