– During a recent interview with The Roommates Show, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H said WWE has heard from a long list of celebrities who want to work with them for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. However, Triple H noted they simply don’t have the real estate to do it with all of them.

Triple H stated (via Fightful), “I have a celebrity list a mile long for people that want to do something for WrestleMania in Vegas. We just don’t have the real estate to do it with them, so we’ll pick the biggest ones and the ones that make sense storyline wise and we’ll do it with them. It’s incredible, the amount of people that want to be involved.”

WrestleMania 41 is scheduled for April 19-20, 2025. It will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two-day premium live event will be broadcast live on Peacock.