Triple H Says XFL Won’t Get in Vince McMahon’s Way of Running WWE

– Triple H spoke with ABC News for a new interview discussing the history of Raw, Vince McMahon and more. Highlights are below:

On WWE’s TV rights possibly going to another network: “I can tell you that WWE is uniquely positioned so whatever way it goes, whatever way our fans are telling us to go, we’re there.”

On Vince McMahon’s influence on Raw’s creative direction in the Attitude Era: “He doesn’t like to take credit for it, but Vince is the guiding force of [being a top bad guy]. He’s never afraid to take that risk. He never feels like he knows the answers.”

On McMahon possibly relaunching the XFL and if it will get in McMahon’s way of running WWE: “I don’t think there’s any sense of change. If anybody thinks they’re going to push him out or take this thing, there’s going to be a hell of a fight.”