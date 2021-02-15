Triple H Weighs In On Eli Drake Signing With NXT

Triple H is looking forward to seeing what Eli Drake, now named LA Knight, has to offer in NXT. The NXT boss discussed Drake’s signing with the company and debut at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day and said that he thinks the Impact alum has a lot of potential.

“I don’t think there’s a ceiling on anybody,” Triple H said (per Fightful) “When they walk in the door, I kind of evaluate everybody as they’re walking in the door. My hope is that all of them have the potential at one point in time to garner whatever they need to become as big of a performer as they can be here. I’ve been a fan of his since he was here the first time and there’s a lot of reasons — on his side and our side — as to why that didn’t work out that time, but I was always a fan of his then, I was a fan of his work, his promo skills, and everything else as he went along his journey. I’ve always thought when the time was right, he would do great here. The time was right and phone calls were made, and interest was [there] on both sides and it just went from there. It was smooth and easy. He wants to be in a place where he can have the biggest platform in the world, that’s here, and I want to give it to him. So we’re going to run with it, and see where we can go. There is no ceiling.”

Drake debuted during the NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Pre-Show, an appearance that was replayed on the main show as well. He will be part of the new NXT Performance Center class that reportedly includes Taya Valkyrie, AQA, Saree, and Harlem Bravado.