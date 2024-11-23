– During a recent appearance on Greg & The Morning Buzz, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque discussed if WWE anticipates any buffering or streaming issues for the upcoming WWE Raw debut of Netflix in January. As previously noted, the Netflix livestream for Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson several buffering and connectivity issues, and the event was viewed in 60 million households. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Triple H on Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: “I don’t want to flex about it, but it was buffering on my end because I was on a plane watching it. The buffering was expected on my side. We were flying back from TV watching the fight and the signal was wonky. I thought, ‘We’re 40,000 feet in the air, it should be.'”

On not minding buffering issues for Raw if it’s being viewed in 60-70 million homes: “Then, seeing it online of everybody saying it was buffering. You start putting 60 million households all at once on a streaming service, if our first night buffers and they come and say there were 60-70 million households watching, I’ll be good with the buffering.”

WWE Raw will make its live debut on Netflix on Monday, January 6, 2025. The debut edition of Raw on Netflix is being held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.