Note On WWE’s Reaction To Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Streaming Issues On Netflix

Netflix had its share of bumps during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson livestream, and a new report has details on the reaction to such inside WWE. As noted, Paul defeated Tyson at Friday’s event, which was watched by 60 million households worldwide per Netflix. The livestream had several buffering and connectivity issues, which left wrestling fans wondering how it would translate to January when Raw moves to the service.

According to fightful Select, sources in WWE said they’d been assured any issues would be kept to a minimum, pointing out to the viewership and saying that if they ever did that kind of livestream traffic then it would be a good problem to have.

Netflix has live streamed smaller events in the past including their Love Is Blind season four reunion in April of 2023, which was marred by glitches. Fightful Select reports that at one point, the notion of a live special for OVW’s Wrestlers was discussed but didn’t happen.