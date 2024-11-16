– 27-year-old YouTube star Jake Paul defeated the 58-year-old former boxing heavyweight champion and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson last night. The fight card was streamed live on Netflix and was held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Paul won the fight by unanimous decision. Netflix and Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions are now touting record-breaking gate records for the event.

NETFLIX AND MOST VALUABLE PROMOTIONS’ JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON AND KATIE TAYLOR VS. AMANDA SERRANO 2 SHATTERS TEXAS COMBAT SPORTS GATE RECORDS WITH HISTORIC SALES AHEAD OF MEGA-EVENT AT AT&T STADIUM ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) today announced that the highly-anticipated heavyweight boxing mega-event featuring The Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs) vs. The Baddest Man on the Planet “Iron” Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) at AT&T Stadium has become the highest-grossing combat sports gate in Texas history. Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 gate revenue has surpassed $17.8 million, almost double the previous $9M state combat sports gate record set by Canelo Álvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders in 2021. Since headlining his first fight, Jake Paul has broken gate records at every arena he’s fought at during his professional career, and now Paul vs. Tyson is the biggest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in US history in terms of revenue. The Paul vs. Tyson gate is also higher than any non-Las Vegas UFC gate in history, aside from Alvarez vs. McGregor in New York City.

With over 70,000 fans expected in attendance. The co-main event of Paul vs. Tyson features undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) vs. unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) in the most anticipated women’s boxing rematch in history. Paul vs. Tyson and Taylor vs. Serrano 2 will air live globally on Netflix on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Most Valuable Promotion has also provided over 4,500 complimentary tickets to regional veterans and active military groups, local students and youth boxing gyms. Service organizations represented in attendance at Paul vs. Tyson will include the USO, USAA and Boeing Merging Vets & Players program, Black Rifle Coffee Company’s Rise & Grind Veterans Workout community, NRS JAB Ft. Worth, the Junior ROTC Anthem Flag Game Day Flag Holders, American Airlines Title Game Veterans Groups, and the National Medal of Honor Museum.

Most Valuable Promotions and Elevate have also announced today that VIP Seating to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout has officially sold out, which in total, accounts for 375 VIP Hospitality seats. In the past 10 days leading up to the fight, Most Valuable Promotions and Elevate sold through the final 40% of Premium Hospitality inventory. More than 30% of VIP buyers are from the state of Texas; with international purchasers represented from United Arab Emirates, Spain, Brazil, Ireland, Isle of Man, Istanbul, Canada, and England.

“Breaking records like this is exactly what MVP was built to do—bring the biggest, most electrifying events to fans worldwide,” said Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano and MVP are redefining what’s possible in combat sports, and we’re thrilled to partner with Netflix to make history at AT&T Stadium. This is just the beginning for MVP as we continue to raise the bar in delivering unforgettable moments in the ring. Congratulations to Jake Paul, Mike Tyson, Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano and the rest of this amazing card. Every athlete deserves recognition for this historic night. We are also proud to have over 2,000 servicemen and women at Paul vs. Tyson tonight and are honored to give back to our service members by ensuring their presence at this historic event.”

The live broadcast will be available on Netflix to all subscribers at no additional cost, featuring commentary in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German.

For more information on Paul vs. Tyson visit Tudum.com/PaulvsTyson. Those who do not have a Netflix account can visit netflix.com/signup.