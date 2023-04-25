Triple H Reveals New World Heavyweight Championship, First Champion to Be Crowned At Night Of Champions

WWE has instituted a new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, with the first champion to be crowned at Night Of Champions. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Triple H came out and cut a promo in which he said that Roman Reigns is coming up on 1,000 days as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and that Reigns has negotiated himself into a spot where he doesn’t have to frequently defend the title which isn’t good for WWE or the fans.

Triple H then talked about the Draft and said that when Reigns gets drafted, he will stay on the brand he is drafted to as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The other brand will get a new champion who will hold the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which he unveiled. That champion will be determined at Night of Champions on May 27th in Saudi Arabia.