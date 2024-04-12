Triple Threat Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced two triple threat matches that will help determine Cody Rhodes’ first challenger and will take place on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Santos Escobar will compete in one match while Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles will face off in the other, with the winners going on to a match next week to determine the #1 contender to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The previews read:

Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles battle in crucial Triple Threat Match

The No. 1 Contender to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will soon be decided as Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles will face off in a Triple Threat Match with the winner advancing to a future one-on-one No. 1 Contenders’ Match.

The Hall of Famer Mysterio is riding high off of his WrestleMania XL win over his son “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar, while Owens and Styles look to for a massive win after each losing at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Who will advance to the No. 1 Contenders’ Match? Find out TONIGHT at 8/7 C on FOX!

LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, and Santos Escobar to battle in high-stakes Triple Threat Match

With WrestleMania XL behind them, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar look to move forward and earn a championship opportunity by first winning a high-stakes Triple Threat Match.

Knight and Lashley both scored major WrestleMania XL victories over AJ Styles and The Final Testament, respectively, while Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio fell to Rey Mysterio and Andrade in tag team action.

Find out which Superstar will advance to the No. 1 Contenders’ Match TONIGHT at 8/7 C on FOX!