Trish Adora Says She Has ‘Unfinished Buiness’ With Darius Carter

Trish Adora has had a longstanding rivalry with Darius Carter, and she weighed in on the matter in a recent interview. The two have battled in the ring just twice but have otherwise interacted several times and most recently faced off in a Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Wrestling Championship (along with Suge D) at F1GHT Club Thriller. Adora touched in the issues between them in a recent interview with Fightful.

“This guy has been a thorn in my side for a very long time,” Adora said. “We do have some unfinished business. But honestly, every time I step into the ring with him, I feel like there’s a new level that I reach, you know? It brings me up as a performer. I’m more angry. There feels like there’s more fight there. He just knows how to bring something out of me that just don’t know where it is. I see his face and it’s there. But we do have unfinished business and we’re definitely gonna tie a knot on that very, very soon, Darius.”