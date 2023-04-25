Trish Stratus Makes Case For Victoria Induction In WWE Hall Of Fame

Trish Stratus is a proponent of Victoria being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and reiterated those comments recently. Stratus appeared on WWE After the Bell last week and made the case for Lisa Marie Varon, aka Victoria, to get inducted into the Hall.

“Victoria was there… at that moment where we turned the corner for women’s wrestling,” Stratus said *per Wrestling Inc). “Now that this is an acceptable part of the show, we’re going to take it to another level… We’re going to do stuff that you didn’t see the women do. And, gosh, we killed our bodies doing it. I find it so crazy that she’s so underrated and under-recognized. How many times are we going to have a Hall of Fame [ceremony and not include her]? I love Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler, but I’d like to see a wrestler get put in the Hall of Fame next, like Victoria. It would be great, but maybe I’m crazy.”

Mickie James argued last month that Victoria should be inducted as well.