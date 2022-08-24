Trish Stratus on Her Underrated Match With Stephanie McMahon at WWE No Way Out 2001

– During a recent Ring the Belle, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus discussed what she thought the most underrated match of her WWE career was. Trish Stratus cited her match with Stephanie McMahon at WWE No Way Out 2001. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Trish Stratus on her No Way Out 2001 match with Stephanie McMahon: “[It] is one of those underrated, not talked about matches that was … It was a battle, a war, it was unbelievable.”

On how William Regal helped with the match: “It was intense, the fans were into it, just defined good guy — bad guy roles. So, Regal was helping us, and we got to the ring early, and we did some stuff. And Triple H was working with us. Now, at the time, I thought, I can’t believe someone like Triple H — this main event guy is helping these two girls do this match. Little did I know, they were not official at the time. Now I understand why he was helping his girl out.”

Stephanie McMahon won the match at No Way Out.