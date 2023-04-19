Trish Stratus Weighs In On Her Raw Promo, Says She Was Apprehensive About It

Trish Stratus cut her first heel promo in a long time on this week’s Raw, and she talked about why she was nervous about it during an appearance on Busted Open Radio. Stratus spoke on the show about the promo, in which she explained her attack on Becky Lynch by saying that Lynch discounted the contributions of people from Stratus’ era to the Women’s Revolution. You can see a couple highlights of her comments on the radio show below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the promo: “I had to get a point across so that’s what I did… I remember saying ‘God, I haven’t done a heel promo in 18 years. Like it’s been a long time right?… Was I apprehensive? I always am but that’s what’s exciting to me.. I thrive on challenge, that’s part of why I’m even doing this.”

On her Canada’s Got Talent gig helping her stay in promo shape: “I speak to a theater of 5,000 people and one thing that’s interesting is when I do Can’s Got Talent the producers always come to me and say, ‘God, you’re so good at getting the crowd.'”