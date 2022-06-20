Tsukasa Fujimoto On Ice Ribbon’s Future, What to Check Out First, Growth of Joshi Scene

Tsukasa Fujimoto is one of the top names in Ice Ribbon and recently discussed her temporary hiatus, the promotion’s future, and more. Fujimoto, who is taking time away due to recently getting married and taking some time to heal up, spoke with Scott Edwards for Fightful and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On taking a break from in-ring competition: “My body is getting some rest. But it turns out that I’m itching to fight matches again, after all!”

On where she recommends fans start if they want to check out Ice Ribbon: “Please start from our first Korakuen Hall show on August 23rd, 2009! From there, I’d recommend the 10th Anniversary show at the Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium, then Yokohama Cultural Gymnasium in 2019, and finally Tsukushi’s retirement show at the Yokohama Budoukan 2022. I also recommend watching each wrestler’s debut match and their first homecoming show in their respective hometowns.”

On the changes in the Joshi scene since she debuted in 2008: “Now that we are able to go abroad, and also with the help of the internet, it’s now possible to watch the wrestlers you want to see perform live. So now people have become more familiar with Joshi Wrestling.”

On her close relationship with Manami Toyota: “I asked her to be a witness at my marriage registration. Toyota-san refers to me as her daughter. In the wrestling world, I consider her my mother, and I admire her more than anyone else.”

On what she’s looking for in the new era for Ice Ribbon: “Seeing who will become the next star. I want them to grace the cover of a magazine.”

On who she would like to face that she hasn’t yet: “I want to have matches with newly debuted wrestlers. When I have my return match, I want to fight against the one who shows the most enthusiasm.”