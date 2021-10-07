Twitch Leak Reveals Revenue For Paige, Adam Cole, Zelina Vega, More

This week’s massive Twitch leak has revealed the payout data for several wrestling streamers including Paige, Adam Cole, Zelina Vega, and more. As reported by the BBC, a 135 GB batch of data was leaked online, which included the streaming platform’s source code and various pieces of data, including payouts made to top streamers. Twitch has confirmed the data breach.

The payout data includes revenue from Twitch to accounts for the period from September 2019 through September 2021, and includes subscription payouts and Bit revenue but not donations, which can be a significant source of income for most streamers. The estimation is that subscriptions amount to 30% to 60% of a streamer’s income.

The payout date for some of the biggest wrestling-related streamers are as follows, per Wrestling Inc:

Paige: $478,224

Zelina Vega: $341,748

Adam Cole: $318,080

Impact Wrestling: $69,140

Tyler Breeze: $43,755

Evil Uno: $35,742

Colt Cabana: $32,479

Xavier Woods: $25,431