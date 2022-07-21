wrestling / News
Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
July 20, 2022 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is Fight For the Fallen, and two title matches are set. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live Wednesday on TBS:
* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita
* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen
AEW Women’s World Champion @thunderrosa22 defends her title against @miyu_tjp next WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite: #FightForTheFallen & @RealBrittBaker/@jmehytr will be in tag team action this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ruHY1Wb1OI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 21, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts on Mr. Perfect and Vince McMahon Having a ‘Shoot’ Fight in a Hotel Room Before a WWE TV Taping
- Claudio Castagnoli On Why He Thinks He Didn’t ‘Level Up’ In WWE, Motivation Behind Joining AEW
- Kevin Nash on His Argument With Shawn Michaels Over In-Ring Style at WWE NXT 2.0 TV Taping
- Goldberg Confirms Original Plan Was To Lose to Bray Wyatt, Reveals If He’s Ever Refused To Put Somebody Over