Two Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

July 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Fight For the Fallen Image Credit: AEW

Next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite is Fight For the Fallen, and two title matches are set. AEW announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live Wednesday on TBS:

* AEW Women’s Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Miyu Yamashita
* FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks vs. Danhausen

