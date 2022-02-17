Impact News: Two More Matches Reportedly Set For No Surrender, Lance Storm Producer Update

– The card for this weekend’s Impact No Surrender isn’t yet complete, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that at least two more matches, including an X-Division match, are set to be added to Saturday’s show. No other details surrounding those matches are available, though we’ll presumably find out what they are during or immediately after tonight’s episode of Impact on AXS TV.

– The site also notes that Lance Storm is officially returning as a producer for Impact this weekend. Storm confirmed earlier this month that he was returning to the company to work in a producer capacity.