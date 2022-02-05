Lance Storm Confirms Backstage Role With Impact Wrestling as Producer & Coach

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently announced that Lance Storm and John E. Bravoe would be running a one-day tryout camp for Impact on March 6 at the Arnold Classic. During the latest edition of Figure 4 Daily, Storm clarified his role with Impact Wrestling and that he’s currently working for them as a producer and coach (via Fightful).

Storm said on his role with Impact that he’s a “Producer, coach, whatever you want to call it.” When he was asked if he’s a part of the booking team, Storm said he’s not at the moment. However, he stated, “I’m quite sure Scott is willing to hear an idea or two if I happen to suggest one, but that is not part of my current job description.”

Lance Storm spoke further at length on receiving offers from Impact and WWE, but he ultimately opted to work for Impact this time. He stated the following:

“This is a chance to make the decision I made two years ago. I had done a couple of tapings with IMPACT as a producer, back when I still had my school, and when I decided to close my school and was looking at options, I talked with IMPACT and I talked with WWE. WWE made a very eager, good offer. I really liked it in IMPACT, but both my wife and me liked the idea of the security in WWE, which is ironic considering it ended up being a six-month gig. Maybe that’s karma or destiny telling me I should have made the other decision in the first place. I enjoyed the two tapings that I did. I liked the atmosphere and people and I’ve always gotten along with Scott (D’Amore). I’m looking forward to it, it won’t be too long. I will be going to the New Orleans tapings and I will be overseeing Gut Check.”

Storm previously joined WWE as a producer in late 2019. However, he was later furloughed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.