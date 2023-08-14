Two More Matches Added To Impact x NJPW Multiverse United 2

Impact Wrestling has announced two more matches for Impact X NJPW Multiverse United 2, which happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on August 20. Kenny King will defend the Digital Media Championship against Yoshinobu Kanemaru. Meanwhile, Joe Hendry, Heath and Yuya Uemura face Master Wato, Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi. Both matches will be part of the Countdown pre-show. The updated lineup includes:

* Impact World Championship: Alex Shelley (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Scramble Match: BUSHI vs. Chris Sabin vs. El Desperado vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Kevin Knight vs. Mao vs. Rich Swann

* Impact Digital Media Championship: Kenny King (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* NJPW Strong Women’s Championship: Giulia (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw vs. Momo Kohgo

* Bullet Club (David Finlay, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Alex Coughlin, KENTA & Clark Connors) vs. The World (Josh Alexander, PCO, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, El Phantasmo & the DKC)

* Lio Rush & Trey Miguel vs. Hiromu Takahashi & Mike Bailey

* TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr & Shane Haste) vs. Moose & Eddie Edwards

* DOUKI vs. Sami Callihan

* Joe Hendry, Heath & Yuya Uemura vs. Master Wato, Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi