Two New Triple Threat Women’s Matches Announced For Tonight’s Raw

December 5, 2022 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE’s Byron Saxton posted a video to announce two new triple threat women’s matches for tonight’s WWE Raw episode. The first will consist of Asuka, Bayley, and Rhea Ripley, while the second match features Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and Becky Lynch. You can see the original announcement video and find the updated Monday lineup card below.

*Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle
*JBL hosting a poker tournament
*Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley
*Nikki Cross vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Becky Lynch

