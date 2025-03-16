Tyler Breeze Would Like To Have Matches With The Hardys, Ricky Saints & More

Tyler Breeze has been largely away from the ring for the last couple of years, but he still has a few people on his dream list of matches including The Hardys, Ricky Saints and more. Breeze was a guest on Gabby AF and during the conversation he was asked about potential opponents that he’d like to have matches with.

“I think there’s a lot,” Breeze said (per Fightful). “If we’re just kind of fantasy booking because everybody’s in different companies and whatever, I think it would be cool to team back up with Dango [JDC] in TNA and go against The Hardys. I’ve been in WWE with Jeff and Matt, but I’ve never wrestled them ever, so I think a tag with Dango against The Hardys would be cool. I think working with somebody like Joe Hendry would be cool.”

He continued, “On the other side of things, I think working with the newly crowned Ricky Saints would be cool. I know that it’s kind of been out there for a long time where like a Dalton Castle would be really cool. Different matchup there. I think an Orange Cassidy would be really cool. I would love to work with my good friends [Adam] Cole and Swiss [Claudio Castagnoli] again. Pac, I would love to rekindle that one. I worked with Neville a bunch, and he was awesome. Yeah, there’s a bunch.”

Breeze occasionally competes, most recently at FutureShocks Wrestling’s FSW Breaks Convention V in February.