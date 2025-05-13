Tyler Breeze Says Being Released From WWE Is a ‘Double-Edged Sword’

Tyler Breeze recently spoke about the experience of being released from WWE, noting that it’s a “double-edged sword” in a way. Breeze was released from the company in June of 2021, and he spoke on Busted Open Radio about what it was like for him. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

on his release: “Obviously, it’s a double-edged sword, a combination of things depending on where you made it. So, when it came for me, I kinda essentially grew up in WWE, so — depending on what phase you’re at, you’re either ready to explore that other side, or kinda go, ‘Oh man, what do I do now?’ Then there’s people on the other side of it, who either didn’t get a taste of Raw and SmackDown, big time, so to speak, or they got there for a short time, so it’s like, ‘Oh man, I didn’t get to show what I can do.’ Either way, it’s great because it’s not the end unless you choose to be the end.”

On his mindset following his release: “First of, obviously, you recognize that there’s no paycheck coming. Luckily for me, I’m realistic. I saw where you’re sitting on the board, or you’re not those guys who are the John Cenas or whatever. So you start preparing for that day, [thinking] ‘Hey, if this happens, what am I going to do to still put food on the table for my family.'”