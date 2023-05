Tyler Breeze is set to make his in-ring return and will wrestle for the first time since June 2021. He will compete as ‘Breeze’ for Prestige Wrestling at Roseland 6 on September 1 in Portland, OR. This will be his first match since the June 15, 2021 episode of WWE NXT, where he and Fandango defeated Imperium. He was released from the company ten days later.