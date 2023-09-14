– During a recent interview with Ikuzo’s Unscriptify Podcast, Tyler Breeze discussed his run with Fandango as Breezango and their run on the main roster and not ever expecting they would win the tag team titles. He also thinks Breezango going to NXT was the right call. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On if he thought Breezango would become tag team champions: “I don’t think so. I don’t think it would have ever happened on Raw or SmackDown. There was a time where we got really hot as a babyface tag team and they were really behind what we were doing. They loved the Fashion Files, they really liked what we were doing and they cared about us to the point where, we did some in-ring promos with New Day, and we were right in there with them. It wasn’t these random guys that no one cared about.”

On what he thinks WWE could’ve doene with them: “It was right there where they could have done something good with us. There was one or two times where they were going to make us number one contenders or do something, and it was the only time where I thought, ‘Man, I think they missed the boat on how hot we were right there.’ I just don’t know if they would have ever really let it go. It would have been what it would have been, and then away we go. Going to NXT was the right call.”

Breezango won the NXT Tag Team Titles from Imperium on the August 26, 2020 edition of NXT TV.