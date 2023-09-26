Tyler Breeze Recalls Vince McMahon Booking Match Where He Played a Granny & Janitor

Tyler Breeze recently looked back at the WWE Smackdown match where dressed as a granny and a janitor, and how Vince McMahon booked it. Breezango faced The Usos in a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match in 2017 that saw Breeze dress in multiple outfits, and he talked about the match being set up in an interview on Busted Open Radio.

“We actually went in and talked to him,” Breeze recalled (per Fightful). “That is what clued me in to the very different visions in terms of what we were going for. We almost pitched, The Usos, myself and Fandango, for the tag titles. Chicago, great crowd. We pitched having more of a NXT match where it’s hard-hitting, the finish was going to be I’m handcuffed, or he’s handcuffed to the ropes, this gritty tag title match. Vince listens, ‘alright, okay.’ He goes, ‘You dress up on the Fashion Files, right?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘You dress up like a girl, don’t you?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘Let’s do that for the match. ‘Hmm, okay. How do we make that work?’ ‘You dress up as other stuff, too?’ ‘Yeah.’ ‘Let’s do that too.’ ‘Okay, how do we make that work?’ The Usos are sitting there and go, ‘How do we get heat on him in this tag match?’ Vince goes, ‘Maybe there is no heat.’ We go, ‘What is happening here? This is going to be the worst match of all time.’ You see us sinking in our chairs and we didn’t know where to go from there. When we left, the Usos are laughing at me because I was sitting on the floor in the locker room going, ‘How do I make this work? How do I change in the ring with an arena full of people?'”

He continued, “We slowly started to figure it out, and we pieced it together into what you ended up seeing. They would have actually bought us winning the tag titles. Once we did it, Road Dogg, who was very much a supporter of us and knew our stuff, he was expecting that same ‘this is your first big opportunity to show you can work.’ He went, ‘is this going to work? Should I go in there and talk to him?’ I went, ‘Honestly, I think this will work. I think we can make this work.’ We ended up doing it, we came back, it’s the only match I’ve had where Vince walked over and hugged us. Hunter walked over. It’s a standing ovation. Road Dogg went, ‘It’s one of those things where Vince, he’ll see something and no one can see it and you’ll go he was right.’ I went, ‘He was right.'”