Tyler Breeze Wants To Return To Wrestling on Television, Never Intended To Be Away For Long

In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Tyler Breeze said that he didn’t intend to be away from television as long as he has, and wants to return to wrestling on TV. Breeze was released from WWE in 2021 and has since worked on the independents, in promotions like GCW and Prestige.

He said: “Being a part of things? Of course. I’ll say this, I never intended to be away for so long. It’s just a combination of things. When I got related, I kind of immediately got rehired. I was just doing other stuff. I’ve still been wrestling here and there. You just haven’t seen me on any major companies because I’ve been doing other stuff. Also, there was a period of time where I liked to wake up and make breakfast and take two hours to do it and hang out with my dogs and eat my breakfast. There’s a time that you need for that as well, and I enjoyed doing that. Storyline-wise, whatever you want. Whatever works. If a company hires me to wrestle for them, if I sign that contract and agree to get paid every week, whatever you’d like to do. I can have some ideas, but in the end, it’s whatever you’d like to do. Otherwise, I shouldn’t sign that contract, and I’ll give all the money back and everything else. So storyline-wise, I’m not too picky in terms of what you want me to do. I would like to think, at this point, people usually know what I can do, if you need me to do. If that works for somebody, cool. Do I enjoy the wrestling aspect of it still? Yeah, 100 percent. I’m still having matches here at the school because I like the wrestling aspect and I can still do it. We’re not to a point where I’m going, ‘Ah, I don’t really want to do this anymore.’ I would love to do this. I would do this full-time. It’s just a matter of someone wanting you to do it full-time.“