Tyrese Haliburton Comments On Triple H Attending NBA Playoff Game

Tyrese Haliburton loved Triple H being in the house for game four of the NBA Playoffs. As noted, Triple H and Nick Khan were in attendance at the game which saw the Pacers go up 3 – 1 on the Knicks. The SportsCenter Instagram account shared a quote from Haliburton in the post-game press conference, where he noted:

“I was happy [Pops] was in the building… but Triple H being in the building was pretty fire too.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)