wrestling / News

Tyrese Haliburton Comments On Triple H Attending NBA Playoff Game

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tyrese Haliburton WWE Smackdown 1-31-25 Image Credit: WWE

Tyrese Haliburton loved Triple H being in the house for game four of the NBA Playoffs. As noted, Triple H and Nick Khan were in attendance at the game which saw the Pacers go up 3 – 1 on the Knicks. The SportsCenter Instagram account shared a quote from Haliburton in the post-game press conference, where he noted:

“I was happy [Pops] was in the building… but Triple H being in the building was pretty fire too.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NBA, Triple H, Tyrese Haliburton, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading