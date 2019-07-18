Tyrus’ Lewd Text Messages to Fox Nation Co-Host Revealed

– A recent report has revealed some of the lewd texts that former WWE and Impact star Tyrus allegedly sent to his now-former Fox Nation co-host. As noted last month, Tyrus, who known as Brodus Clay in WWE, was reportedly booted from the show Un-PC after co-host Britt McHenry filed a complaint against him with Fox News management. Now, the Huffington Post has obtained some of the text messages he allegedly sent McHenry, citing four sources familiar with the texts’ contents.

Among the texts Tyrus (real name George Murdoch) sent to McHenry were the following:

* “Just pull your boobs out now why don’t you. Just grin and bare it”

* “keep being negative and I’ll send you another dick pic.”

* “I love the fact your always working if we ever had sex I feel like after an orgazzum you say speaking of feeling good did see the story on the puppy rescue we should do a segment on it hand me my phone.”

McHenry told Fox News management that Tyrus began sexually harassing her via text between November and January, and that she had showed the texts to friends before talking with them to ask how she should handle the situation. In response to the texts, she tried to deflect the conversation or shift it to other topics. The content of the texts come from the friends, who asked that they not be identified as as McHenry had not authorized them to talk about it.

Fox News said in a statement when the situation was first reported, “While we are not at liberty to discuss the details of any employee matter, we follow strict protocols when matters such as these are brought to our attention, and we make no exceptions. The process works because of the extensive systems and measures we have instituted. This situation was independently investigated and we consider the matter resolved. We respect the confidentiality of all involved.”

Tyrus is no longer on Un-PC and instead hosts his own show, NuffSaid, on the Fox Nation streaming network. He has also appeared as a regular guest on Fox News’ The Greg Gutfeld Show and Dana Perino’s The Daily Briefing.