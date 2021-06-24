Tyson Kidd Was Uncertain He’d Be a Good Producer: ‘I Thought I Was Going to be Awful’

Tyson Kidd is one of the most respected producers in WWE for the women’s division, but he had serious doubts about his abilities in the role at first. Kidd was a guest on the Two-Man Power Trip podcast and talked about his initial transition to a producer role after he had to retire from the ring due to his neck injury.

“Where I believed in myself is that I did train people before, but I was physically able to show and demonstrate things,” he said (per Fightful). “[Producing] is not that. I didn’t think I was going to be very good at this. At best, I might be alright, get the hang of it, and be okay. I had everyone help me. Johnny [Ace], Jamie Noble, Dean [Malenko], Arn [Anderson], really went out of their way to show me everything. It put a lot of things in perspective for me.”

He continued to say that he had real doubts about his abilities at first, saying, “Off the bat, I thought I was going to be awful. I clearly remember my first day at Staples Center, I’m not assigned a match. I’m in a production meeting and seeing people, some I haven’t seen in two years or met before, and having different conversations. I clearly remember, it’s a women’s gauntlet match and Sasha and Nia are the last two. Sasha asks me something, runs an idea by me to see if it makes sense. The truth is, I had been away from wrestling for two years so it sounded like someone was speaking alien to me, I almost didn’t know what the hell she was saying. I was just like, ‘Yeah, sounds good.’ I didn’t even know what I was co-signing. I really thought I was going to be really bad. I thought I would be an assistant coach at NXT or at the PC. I didn’t think [producing] was going to go well.”

Kidd helped produce all the women’s matches at WrestleMania 37 and has been instrumental in the division’s influence, earning praise from several members of the roster.