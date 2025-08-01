Último Guerrero Names His Pick For Best Version of Los Guerreros

Ultimo Guerrero believes that Guerreros del Infierno is the best version of the various Guerrero teams. The MLW National Openweight Champion has been a member of several Los Guerreros variations, and he was asked in an interview with Fightful’s Luis Pulido which iteration he felt was the best. He named the group that included himself, Rey Bucanero & Toscano.

“I say that when you are young, you want to eat the world, you are getting a lot of good things, and you are making your name known,” Guerrero said. “I think the best moment was with Rey Bucanero and Tarzan Boy (Toscano), it was the best trios version of Los Guerreros. It was where we made history, it was where this grouping of the Guerreros, whether that be de la Atlántida, whether that be laguneros, whether that be Guerreros del Infierno, the group has made its mark.”

He continued, “That’s the mark of Los Guerreros, with obviously, this last facet, being Los Guerreros Laguneros, I am now living it with more maturity, with more knowledge, with more bite. But without a doubt, the best version was Rey Bucanero, Tarzan Boy, and me, simply Los Guerreros del Infierno.”

Guerrero will be in action at MLW Fightland, which takes place September 13th in North Richland Hills, Texas.