Ultimo Guerrero vs. Alex Hammerstone Title Bout Set for MLW Summer of the Beasts

– Major League Wrestling confirmed a new MLW National Openweight Championship bout for MLW Summer of the Beasts. Ultimo Guerrero will defend his title against Alex Hammerstone at the event. The card is slated for Thursday, June 26 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. Here’s the full match announcement:

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced an MLW National Openweight Title Fight: Ultimo Guerrero (champion) vs. Alex Hammerstone at MLW Summer of the Beasts, live on YouTube at 9pm from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, June 26.

Fans around the world can stream Summer of the Beasts free starting at 9pm ET on YouTube.com/MajorLeagueWrestling Thursday, June 26.

In a historic first-time encounter, the legendary luchador Ultimo Guerrero will make his third title defense against the very man who was crowned the inaugural MLW National Openweight Champion in 2019. Hammerstone, who held the prestigious title for an unprecedented two and a half years without ever losing it, has now set his sights on reclaiming the championship he believes is rightfully his.

The clash emerged after an incendiary confrontation at Azteca Lucha, where Hammerstone interrupted Guerrero’s post match celebration with disrespectful remarks. Moments later, Hammerstone attacked the champion from behind, leaving Guerrero battered and draping himself provocatively in the American flag. The shocking incident marked a transformation in Hammerstone, who now boldly claims he alone can make the National Openweight Championship great again.

Guerrero, undaunted by Hammerstone’s bravado, enters this showdown after successful title defenses in Arena México and most recently in Chicago. Known worldwide for his dominant reigns and epic battles in Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), Ultimo Guerrero’s prestigious career includes multiple world championship victories and legendary performances at lucha libre’s most storied arenas.

As tension escalates, fans eagerly anticipate a fierce showdown that pits Hammerstone’s raw power and aggressive nationalism against Guerrero’s storied lucha excellence and resilient fighting spirit.

Will Guerrero’s reign continue, cementing his legacy further? Or will Hammerstone reclaim the championship and usher in a controversial new era?

Local bell time for ticket holders is 6:55pm ET.