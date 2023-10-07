Undertaker Teased For Next Week’s WWE NXT, Pub Rules Match Set For Show

WWE has announced a Pub Rules Challenge for next week’s NXT and teased an appearance by the Undertaker on the show. On tonight’s Smackdown, Tyler Bate appeared along with Butch and challenged Gallus, who they defeated on this week’s NXT but were attacked by them after the match, to a Pub Rules match on Tuesday’s show.

In addition, an ad for NXT on the episode ended with the Undertaker’s gong. It was reported earlier today that the Dead Man will be at the WWE Performance Center and could be appearing on the episode, which is running opposite AEW Dynamite due to the latter show being bumped from Wednesday for an MLB Playoffs game.

Officially announced for Tuesday’s show, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* Pub Rules Match: Tyler Bate & Butch vs. Gallus

* Carmelo Hayes (w/John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (w/Paul Heyman)

* Cody Rhodes makes a major announcement

* Asuka vs. Roxanne Perez