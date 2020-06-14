Undertaker & Michelle McCool On Taker’s Nearly ‘Catastrophic’ Match Against Goldberg In New The Last Ride Clip

A new clip from the latest episode of Undertaker: The Last Ride features the Dead Man and Michelle McCool discussing now-infamous match with Goldberg in Saudi Arabia, and how close he came to a “catastrophic” injury. Undertaker’s match with Goldberg at Super ShowDown 2019 was a scary one for many, with a couple of very close calls in terms of potential injuries. In the clip, which you can see below, Taker and McCool share what their immediate reactions at the time were to the match.

Taker noted regarding his visably disappointed reaction once the match ended, “My reaction after the match is this dejected look on my face. And there was, because I was upset. He was really disappointed, and I was disappointed.”

“That crushed me,” McCool added. “Because I knew how much it would crush him. But more than that, yeah, his safety. I just knew. And I knew when he came inches, centimeters away from, you know, breaking his neck. [I] instantly texted our doctors and was like, ‘Is he okay?’ Normally if he’s away and I know something’s happened, I’d text him, like, ‘Babe, you okay?’ And it’s normally, ‘Yeah, I’m good. Don’t worry, I’m good.’ And I text him, like, ‘How bad is it?’ And he’s like, ‘Man, my back is jacked up.’ For him to admit that he was truly in some serious pain? I don’t even think I could fathom how bad it really was … I’ve seen a lot of scary moments, but that one? Man, that one got me. That didn’t feel good at all. It was hard.”

Regarding his injury from the match, Taker said, “It’s just like, ‘Wow. That was really close to being catastrophic.”

The latest Undertaker: The Last Ride is now available on WWE Network.