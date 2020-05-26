The Undertaker Discusses How Vince McMahon Is Misunderstood, Says He Hopes Nobody Is Waiting For Vince To Die So They Can Take Over

In an interview with the Bill Simmons Podcast, The Undertaker discussed how Vince McMahon is misunderstood and thought to be this tyrant when in reality he has a big heart and is a genuinely caring person. He also said that he doesn’t see Vince McMahon ever retiring, and that he thinks Vince will out live him. Highlights are below.

On what is misunderstood about Vince McMahon: “I think most people think he’s just this tyrant. He really, and you only get to see it if you’re close to him, like, for years, he’s such a giving person, he really is, he’s a really kind, giving person. He knows how to run business, obviously, but he’s just a genuinely caring and giving person. For years, all the charities that we worked with, there was no publicity about any of it. We worked with Make-A-Wish Foundation for years and you never heard a word about it, because that’s not what he was about. It was from his heart. It’s like Tribute to the Troops, every year, whether it be Iraq or Afghanistan, he was on that plane with us. I don’t think people realize what a big heart that he has and how much he cares about the people around him.”

On Vince McMahon never retiring: “Yeah, he loves it. He loves that product and he loves working out. And his grandkids and his family. He just loves it. He’s 75, and he’s just like the Energizer Bunny. His mom is 99 and was still playing tennis at 97. They got some crazy gene there that the rest of us don’t have. I hope no one is waiting for him to kick so that they can take over because he’s going to be there. He’ll out live me.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit The Bill Simmons Podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.