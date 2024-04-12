Universal Wrestling Federation (5.31.86) Review  

-Originally aired May 31, 1986.

-Your hosts are Jim Ross and Michael Hayes. The UWF returns to the Superdome on June 14, with Ric Flair defending the NWA World Title against Ricky Morton.



RICK STEINER (with Buzz Sawyer) vs. PERRY JACKSON

-But first!…

-Here’s Eddie Gilbert with a Soviet flag. Eddie cuts a subdued promo admitting that he’s always respected Bill Watts, and Bill opened his eyes and made him realize he shouldn’t be anti-American, so he’d like it if somebody in the back can get Bill Watts’ attention and have him come to the ring, because Eddie wants to pledge his allegiance to America and assure Bill that he’s not a communist.

-Watts doesn’t show up, and Eddie looks sad that he can’t personally apologize to Bill, but he accepts that and just leaves to a round of applause from fans who are glad that he’s seen the light.

-Jackson gets the edge early, so Sawyer takes a cheap shot while the referee isn’t looking, and a press slam by Steiner gets two. Jackson keeps up the fight with a backdrop and a slam for a one-count. Jackson heads to the second rope but gets caught in a belly-to-belly, and Steiner gets a three-count.



ONE MAN GANG (with Skandar Akbar) vs. KEN MASSEY

-Gang returns to the promotion, having been promised a lot of greenbacks for helping the general with his big plans.

-Gang pounds Massey down and throws him to the concrete. Back in, a slam and a splash give Gang a fast win.

-Jim Ross & Michael Hayes are in the ring with Dark Journey. Jack Victory is a wimp who lets his woman do the fighting for him, and she promises a surprise attack at SOME POINT for Lady Maxine to get even. Michael Hayes jumps in and explains that he understands frustrated women more than anybody, and he promises that Dark Journey will forget all her troubles if she hooks up with him. Dark Journey slaps him, which Hayes says is simply playing hard-to-get.

-Eddie Gilbert is back because his conscience is really bothering him, and now he’s vowing that he won’t leave the ring until Bill Watts shows up. So here comes Cowboy Bill, somewhat reluctantly because he suspects Gilbert of asking quarter. Gilbert says Cowboy Bill woke him up to the fact that money isn’t worth waving the Soviet flag, so he hands it over to Bill, who suggests they burn it.

-The Blade Runners suddenly arrive at ringside, and Eddie clarifies that the Blade Runners will continue to do business with him, but no Russians. And that’s the only reason the Blade Runners are there. So Watts is all set to burn the flag, but in from the crowd come Ivan & Nikita Koloff AND Korchenko, and they bloody Watts with a chain AND a trowl while the Blade Runners fight off the babyfaces who try to come to the rescue. They manage to bury Watts in the Russian flag before Jim Duggan & Steve Williams finally break through and get into the ring to fight off the Russians, and the big house show feud for the summer of 1986 is set.



“Dr. Death” STEVE WILLIAMS vs. GUSTAVO MENDOZA

-Williams is all pissed off and full of energy after the last segment, so he charges into the ring and tackles Mendoza hard enough to send him scurrying out. Williams drags Mendoza back in and tackles him some more, and the Stampede gets an easy victory.

-Jim Ross welcomes the newest employee of UWF, Frank Dusek who will be organizing the fundraising house shows from now on. We are still waiting for a medical update, and so far, all they have to go on is that Cowboy Bill is angry.



TERRY TAYLOR & TED DIBIASE vs. FABULOUS FREEBIRDS (HAYES & ROBERTS)

-DiBiase & Roberts exchange wristlocks. Roberts abruptly tags out and Hayes misses a right, while DiBiase’s connects. Everybody tags and Taylor clamps on headscissors. Hayes tags back in and gets slammed down, and DiBiase tags back in to kick his ass some more. DiBiase runs into a boot and Hayes takes control.

-DiBiase comes back with punches and a slam. Hayes gets pinballed in the corner, but Roberts stops an attempted pinfall. Roberts tags in and gets atomic dropped, selling it ALMOST as well as Rick Rude. DiBiase tags back in, but the Freebirds take over, managing to cut him just a bit before Hayes clamps on a chinlock.

-DiBiase reverses a suplex and the slow crawl-to-hot tag leads to a donnybrook, but in the confusion, Hayes does a gourdbuster that puts Roberts on top of Taylor, and the Freebirds get the three-count…but another referee hits the ring and reverses the decision in a weird, abrupt way.

-Eddie Gilbert and the Russians are back out here to take their victory lap, and Eddie has a good laugh at conning everybody in the arena AND Bill Watts with his fake apology.



FANTASTICS vs. IVAN & NIKITA KOLOFF (with Korchenko & Eddie Gilbert)

-We have less than 90 seconds of TV time left, and it’s 4-on-2 from the word go, but then out comes bloodied, bandaged Bill Watts with a baseball bat, and he clears the ring as we sign off.