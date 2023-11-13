Update on Butcher, Blade & Parker Boudreaux’s AEW Status

A new report has an update on the AEW statuses of The Butcher and The Blade, plus Parker Boudreaux. Fightful Select reports that all three are still with the company. Butcher and Blade’s agent confirmed their status with the outlet.

The Bunny, who managed the two, exited AEW last week. Boudreaux was part of The Mogul Assembly but hasn’t been seen on TV in some time.