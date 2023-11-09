wrestling / News

The Bunny Reportedly Exits AEW, Removed From Roster Page

November 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bunny AEW Image Credit: AEW

The Bunny’s days in AEW are over, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the two sides mutally agreed to part ways according to sources, though no details are available beyond that.

As the site notes, The Bunny was removed from the AEW roster page today. She has been with AEW since March of 2019 and before that she worked in Impact as Allie.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, The Bunny, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading