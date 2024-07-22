wrestling / News

Update on Contract Status of Tamina After Rumors Of WWE Exit

July 22, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tamina WWE Main Event Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that while there are rumors that Tamina was removed from WWE’s internal roster, she is currently still in the company. In fact, she hasn’t been removed from the internal roster. She is listed in the ‘MISC’ section.

Tamina’s last WWE match was back in February, a loss to Michin on Main Event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tamina, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading