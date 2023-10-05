DVR Listings For AEW Dynamite Reportedly Corrected After Yesterday’s Snafu

As previously reported, Tony Khan sent out a warning to AEW fans regarding a issue with the DVR listings for AEW Dynamite. Several providers had it listed as airing in the afternoon instead of its usual 8 PM ET time. This would have led to fans being unable to record it for later if they set their DVRs to do so. It was noted at the time that it was a TBS error that led to the snafu.

PWInsider reports that the issue has been corrected for Dynamite and Collision, which are now listed at their normal times. The issue is fixed for Spectrum and Verizon FIOS so far.